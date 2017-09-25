COPA 2017 FINALISTS

Canadian Publishing Industry News
25 September 2017,     TORONTO
The finalists for the 2017 Canadian Online Publishing Awards has been announced. They are posted on the COPA website at this link. The winners will be announced on November 13 at the COPA Awards event that includes a State of Digital Seminar: What can legitimate publishers do to compete against the ad tech community.” moderated by Martin Seto , COPA Producer. 

 

COPA EVENT INFO 

Date: Monday, Nov. 13

State of Digital Seminar: 4-6 pm 

COPA Cocktail reception – 6-7:30pm (buffet food, cash bar)

COPA Awards Event – 7:30-10pm

Place: DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown, Toronto

Cost: Awards Ticket $75, Seminar Only $35

 

Ticket Link 
http://www.canadianonlinepublishingawards.com/2017/event

