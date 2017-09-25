Canadian Publishing Industry News
25 September 2017, TORONTO
COPA 2017 FINALISTS
|
The finalists for the 2017 Canadian Online Publishing Awards has been announced. They are posted on the COPA website at this link. The winners will be announced on November 13 at the COPA Awards event that includes a State of Digital Seminar: “What can legitimate publishers do to compete against the ad tech community.” moderated by Martin Seto , COPA Producer.
COPA EVENT INFO
Date: Monday, Nov. 13
State of Digital Seminar: 4-6 pm
COPA Cocktail reception – 6-7:30pm (buffet food, cash bar)
COPA Awards Event – 7:30-10pm
Place: DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown, Toronto
Cost: Awards Ticket $75, Seminar Only $35
Ticket Link
http://www.canadianonlinepublishingawards.com/2017/event
#mastheadmag, # COPAwards
Post a Comment
Most Recent News Comment
|Anonymous says:
Most Recent Blog Comment
Most Read Stories
Blogs
|57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
|Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
|Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
|Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
|Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
|Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Special Reports
Masthead Web Edition Archives
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017