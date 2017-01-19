We are pleased to announced two new bloggers to the Masthead stable in addtion to the Industry Guest bloggers in the "Words of Inspiration" blog that has been a hit with readers. One will be the showcasing all the great talent we have in Canada with the "Off the Page" blog that will be written by Richard Johnson, who some of you might know through his work with the National Magazines Awards Foundation, who happens to have some writing skills.



Off the Page is an interview series featuring award-winning Canadian writers, illustrators, photographers, and other creators. The goal is to peel back the curtain on some of the best and most engaging magazine stories and content, and to learn something about the process of creation, the approach of the creator, and the impact of a great story.

Richard says “I am passionately enthusiastic and curious about Canadian magazines and Canadian creators, and Off the Page is an outlet to satisfy that curiosity—to learn how great journalism is made and what journalists do to create that award-winning story. I’m very excited to be partnering with Masthead, long the publisher of record for Canadian magazine news, to share these stories with a wider audience.”