Ted Markle Named COO of Annex Printing & Publishing
Markle began his role with Annex this week, after spending several months consulting for the company, reporting to President and CEO, Mike Fredericks. Markle will lead Annex’ executive team as the company aims to continue its past several years of expansion.
“We are fortunate to have an operator of Ted’s media experience join us,” said Fredericks. “Ted has also become very familiar with the Annex culture over the past year, and in fact has been involved in our Values Project. He understands what makes us unique, but also brings a valuable fresh look at our business and some high level printing experience as well.”