Canadian Publishing Industry News
30 January 2017,    

Advertising Week- Bell Media Talks about Big Data
 

This week is Advertising Week in Toronto that is produced by the ICA and Masthead will be covering some of the sessions and the opening breakfast was hosted by Bell Media on how Big Data is evolving in the marketplace. The telcos are in a unique market position as they are now distributors and content creators that enables them to track the customer journey.

It was an eye opening session as they revealed how Bell Media uses all the data to help advertisers to see the media effectiveness of their ads. There are 3 sources of data subscriber profiles, location data (via cell tower pings) and behavioral data (smartphone usage). This enables marketers to get a sense of user intent in market segments in specific geographical areas. They estimate that the average user/subscriber generates 300-500 location events per day.
Left to Right; Mark Finney VP, Strategic Sales, Bell Media;  Scott Knox, ICA; Matt Alexander, Bell Mobility

27 January 2017,    

Ted Markle Named COO of Annex Printing & Publishing
 
Ted Markle becomes Chief Operating Officer of Annex Printing & Publishing, the parent company of PrintAction magazine operating under the company’s Annex Business Media arm, which is Canada’s largest business-to-business publishing group.

Markle began his role with Annex this week, after spending several months consulting for the company, reporting to President and CEO, Mike Fredericks. Markle will lead Annex’ executive team as the company aims to continue its past several years of expansion.

“We are fortunate to have an operator of Ted’s media experience join us,” said Fredericks. “Ted has also become very familiar with the Annex culture over the past year, and in fact has been involved in our Values Project. He understands what makes us unique, but also brings a valuable fresh look at our business and some high level printing experience as well.”

19 January 2017,    

New Masthead Bloggers

We are pleased to announced two new bloggers to the Masthead stable in addtion to the Industry Guest bloggers in the "Words of Inspiration" blog that has been a hit with readers. One will be the showcasing all the great talent we have in Canada with the "Off the Page" blog that will be written by Richard Johnson, who some of you might know through his work with the National Magazines Awards Foundation, who happens to have some writing skills.

Off the Page is an interview series featuring award-winning Canadian writers, illustrators, photographers, and other creators. The  goal is to peel back the curtain on some of the best and most engaging magazine stories and content, and to learn something about the process of creation, the approach of the creator, and the impact of a great story. 
 

Richard says “I am passionately enthusiastic and curious about Canadian magazines and Canadian creators, and Off the Page is an outlet to satisfy that curiosity—to learn how great journalism is made and what journalists do to create that award-winning story. I’m very excited to be partnering with Masthead, long the publisher of record for Canadian magazine news, to share these stories with a wider audience.”

17 January 2017,    

IAB Canada Digital Courses.
 
Want to advance your skills? Beef up your credentials? Take your career to new heights? If so, register for one or more of the Q1 courses availble through the IAB.

The IAB offers in-person courses on a variety of digital marketing subjects like programmatic trading, integrated digital marketing, digital ad operations, digital data solutions and many more. 

All of the courses are vetted by industry professionals every quarter so you can be sure the information you receive is up-to-date and accurate. Plus, the instructors live and breathe their area of expertise each and every day, so you get instruction from experts with up-to-date, real-life experience.

16 January 2017,    

Yann Paquet appointed VP, Acquisitions & International Development of Quebecor Content
 
 France Lauzière, Senior Vice President, Quebecor Content, and Vice President, Programming, TVA Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yann Paquet as Vice President, Acquisitions & International Development of Quebecor Content, effective immediately.Yann Paquet has been responsible for television content acquisitions for all Quebecor group platforms since 2013. In his new position, he adds content and format exports and development of international business relationships and partnerships for Quebecor Content and Quebecor Media Group’s various platforms to his current duties. He will lead Quebecor Content’s efforts to bring the work of Québec artists to international audiences, in accordance with its mission.

13 January 2017,    

Squeeze cash from Facebook, Google, say Canadian news media leaders
 

This story was reported by the CBC and talks about how we can save Canadian journalism and to help the industry succeed in the face of the growing duopoly in digital advertising that is emerging with Google and Facebook.  The federal government has hired Public Policy Forum a think tank to support Canadian Journalism that will save jobs hopefully and make the industry sustainable. The final report will be released on January 26, but the CBC was able to access some of the preliminary findings that has a theme of protectionism.
 

13 January 2017,    

Magazines Canada and Canadian Business Media Merge

Magazines Canada and Canadian Business Media formally announced their marriage into one association and was celebrated on January 12, 2017 at the Le Germain Hotel in Toronto. Magazines Canada will now have close to 400 titles with 125 in the B2B space. The two associations have been workng together since February 2016. The KRW Awards will also be under the Magazines Canada umbrella and will take a 1 year hiatus in 2017. Plans for the future in 2018 is under review.

(From L to R) Matthew Holmes, Magazines Canada CEO; Scott Jamieson, Magazines Canada Board Vice Chair and Director of Content and Engagement, Annex Business Media; Douglas Knight, Magazines Canada Board Chair; and John Kerr, CBMA President and Kerrwil CEO
 (From L to R) Matthew Holmes, Magazines Canada CEO; Scott Jamieson, Magazines Canada Board Vice Chair and Director of Content and Engagement, Annex Business Media; Douglas Knight, Magazines Canada Board Chair; and John Kerr, CBMA President and Kerrwil CEO

13 January 2017,    

Access Copyright now accepting research grant applications
 

Canadian writers, visual artists and publishers are invited to apply for the Marian Hebb Research Grant, administered by the Access Copyright Foundation.

The Foundation awards Research Grants on an annual basis in an effort to support research projects that would be of interest to Canada’s writing, artistic and publishing sectors, and with the aim of producing a publishable work, staging an event or completing a study or report. The grant is named in honour of creative-community advocate and copyright lawyer Marian Hebb

All applications must be submitted by February 1, 2017, in order to be eligible for consideration. More information on the Marian Hebb Research Grant can be found on the Access Copyright Foundation website.

3 January 2017,    

Black Press launches high end lifestyle magazine in the Okanagan

With the purchase of Okanagan HOME magazine, Black Press is launching its flagship, high-end lifestyles publication, Boulevard, in the Okanagan. This signifies publishers' confidence  of the print market in Canada. Boulevard is one of British Columbia’s most successful lifestyle magazines and, with the launch of the Okanagan edition, is now publishing four separate English language magazines, covering markets in Victoria, mid Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. A Chinese language edition focuses on the Vancouver market area. “Launching Boulevard for the Okanagan is testament to the growth on this region,” said Boulevard Group Publisher Penny Sakamoto. “It will showcase the sophistication and elegance found here.
 

26 December 2016,    

Executive Notes: It’s Awards Season in the publishing industry.

To support the publishing industry with their awards programs here is a guide to all the awards programs that are available to the publishing industry in Canada. There is a new awards program being produced by Magazazines Canada and the cancellation of the KRW Awards this year so there has been changes. (If you have an awards program or event you will like to submit send the info to masthead@reflexmediasales.com)
 
2016 CAJ Awards
The Canadian Association of Journalists is now accepting entries for the 2016 CAJ Awards program. The awards recognize outstanding storytelling among Canadian journalists, and include Canada's top investigative journalism award, the Don McGillivray Award. The fees are $110 per entry (members are $30, students $25). The deadline for entries is January 13, 2017.  Finalists will be announced by the end of March 2017, with the winners announced at the 2017 CAJ conference banquet and awards gala, scheduled for April 28-29, 2017 in Ottawa.
Twitter: @CAJ
http://caj.ca/content.php?page=Awards

