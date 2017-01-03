Executive Notes: It’s Awards Season in the publishing industry.
To support the publishing industry with their awards programs here is a guide to all the awards programs that are available to the publishing industry in Canada. There is a new awards program being produced by Magazazines Canada and the cancellation of the KRW Awards this year so there has been changes. (If you have an awards program or event you will like to submit send the info to masthead@reflexmediasales.com)
The Canadian Association of Journalists is now accepting entries for the 2016 CAJ Awards program. The awards recognize outstanding storytelling among Canadian journalists, and include Canada's top investigative journalism award, the Don McGillivray Award. The fees are $110 per entry (members are $30, students $25). The deadline for entries is January 13, 2017. Finalists will be announced by the end of March 2017, with the winners announced at the 2017 CAJ conference banquet and awards gala, scheduled for April 28-29, 2017 in Ottawa.
Twitter: @CAJ
http://caj.ca/content.php?page=Awards