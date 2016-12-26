Canadian Magazine Industry News
26 December 2016,    

Executive Notes: It’s Awards Season in the publishing industry.

To support the publishing industry with their awards programs here is a guide to all the awards programs that are available to the publishing industry in Canada. There is a new awards program being produced by Magazazines Canada and the cancellation of the KRW Awards this year so there has been changes. (If you have an awards program or event you will like to submit send the info to masthead@reflexmediasales.com)
 
2016 CAJ Awards
The Canadian Association of Journalists is now accepting entries for the 2016 CAJ Awards program. The awards recognize outstanding storytelling among Canadian journalists, and include Canada's top investigative journalism award, the Don McGillivray Award. The fees are $110 per entry (members are $30, students $25). The deadline for entries is January 13, 2017.  Finalists will be announced by the end of March 2017, with the winners announced at the 2017 CAJ conference banquet and awards gala, scheduled for April 28-29, 2017 in Ottawa.
Twitter: @CAJ
http://caj.ca/content.php?page=Awards

22 December 2016,    

Canadian Content Showcase – Elle Canada, CBC TV, Chatelaine

To raise the profile of Canadian content this story will showcase the latest news from content creators in the media industry in Canada. If you have great content you want to share with Masthead readers send the stories to masthead@reflexmediasales.com.

Elle Canada features rising star Winnie Harlow on the cover of the February issue

Elle Canada’s February issue features an exclusive interview with rising star Winnie Harlow in her first-ever ELLE cover interview and fashion shoot featuring entirely Canadian designers. In this candid interview, Winnie gets up close and personal with editor-in-chief Vanessa Craft about feeling comfortable in her own skin, her emerging career and the pressures of being held up as a role model. For the uninitiated Winnie Harlow is a fashion model and  was discovered by America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks on Instagram, and subsequently became one of the fourteen finalists in 2014.[

“I feel like I am an inspiration. That’s the word I prefer. I don’t believe that I have to be a role model,” says Harlow. Read the full interview here.
 

The February issue of ELLE Canada, featuring Winnie Harlow, hits newsstands on January 5, 2016.

22 December 2016,    

Merry Christmas to all Masthead Readers
 

To all the loyal readers of Masthead we would like to thank you for all your support and best wishes in 2017. We ask you to support the Salvation Army in their Annual Kettle Drive that ends on December 24. You can see that I am an active supporter this year on the front lines. You can help people in need and that is the true spirit of Christmas. You can donate online www.salvationarmy.ca.

21 December 2016,    

BPA Worldwide launches a TAG toolkit to help combat online fraud
 

The growing menace of online ad fraud, fake websites and bot traffic is making hackers rich, as this is their new business model. These cybercriminals or Internet cockroaches according to this NY Times article are raking in $5 million a day scamming ad networks and advertisers.





21 December 2016,    

Reader’s Digest Canada marks its 70th anniversary in 2017 with special content
 

Reader’s Digest will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2017 and will kick-off in January 2017 across all platforms with special content that will highlight the publication’s exceptional milestone and honour.  A signature 70th logo and slogan “70 years of extraordinary Canadian stories” will appear on each issue of the magazine and online at Rd.ca and this issue will be used on social media platforms throughout 2017 to celebrate this special anniversary.

20 December 2016,    

Lessons we can learn from Advertising Age’s 2016 Magazines of the Year
 

Advertising Age, based in the USA, announced their magazines of the year for 2016 on December 19 recognizing their success in the marketplace and would be a good inspiration for the magazine industry in Canada as we go forward in 2017. The numbers are impressive with overall revenue growth 4-20% with print ad pages seeing 1% - 41% growth and  digital revenue with 5%-17% . Digital Readership amongst these brands also saw growth of 7% - 37%. Some of these brands had record print issues and digital readership at an all-time highs.  The 12 winners this year were AARP The MagazineBon AppétitEatingWell, Good Housekeeping, HGTVNew YorkThe New Yorker, O,The Oprah Magazine, Popular Mechanics, Shape, Southern Living and Women's Health

19 December 2016,    

Content Marketing Summit 2016 - 10 Commandments of Content Marketing
 
The growing demand for sponsored content has forced media publishers to evolve to have this service as part of their tool kit for advertisers. Tiffany Heimpel Managing Director - Canada,  IZEA Inc. gave a presentation on the 10 Commandments of Content Marketing that provides good advice on what makes an effective content marketing strategy. Her well received presentation to the audience at the recent Content Marketing Summit 2016 in Toronto says that content marketing is 62% cheaper than traditional advertising and 78% of Chief Marketing officers think custom content is the future of marketing. Tiffany states " It is the most effective in the marketing toolbox and content and social marketing continues to be a cost effective way to reach target audiences. I'm thrilled to be part of IZEA's growth in Canada". IZEA has worked with Kellogg's, BMO, Loblaws, Mercedes, General Mills, Google, L'Oreal, and Mars to name a few. 
 

19 December 2016,    

Quebecor Media Group in Quebec offers multi-platform entertainment in the digital age.
 

The changing landscape of content publishing has seen Quebecor Media Group evolve  (who own TVA) into a multi-platform publisher that includes French language  television programming. They offer Club illico a Netflix like video on demand service and Yoopa a children’s cable tv channel. Quebecor Content is a wholly owned business unit of Quebecor Media, that creates, develops, acquires, distributes and exports distinctive, high-quality audio-visual content, providing consumers with a multi-platform experience via the services of Videotron and TVA Group, all while promoting Quebec artists at home and abroad.

13 December 2016,    

NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR 2017 CCWPF PRESS FREEDOM AWARD
 

Do you know a journalist or media employee whose work has been frustrated by a cloak of secrecy over the public’s right to know, or by legal manoeuvres or political intimidation? Do you know of a reporter who has risked his/her safety or reputation for the sake of free speech? If so, why not nominate him or her for the annual Press Freedom Award from the Canadian Committee for World Press Freedom?

This annual award goes to a journalist or media worker in Canadian print, digital or broadcasting who has made a significant contribution to freedom of expression, often by standing up to government or private interests that would thwart the reporting of events or stories of significant public interest, or by advancing press freedom through the subjects he or she reports on. Institutions that work towards the same objectives may also apply or be nominated.

Nominations based on work related to press freedom in 2016 are now open. The nomination deadline is Feb. 1, 2017.

12 December 2016,     TORONTO

The Magazine Grands Prix Now Open for Submissions
 

Starting in 2017, a new magazine awards program will celebrate the best of Canada's magazine media. This  awards program is not affilated with the National Magazine Awards and  is produced by Magazines Canada. The Magazine Grands Prix include 26 categories: 13 awards for individuals and creators, and 13 for magazines which honour creative and editorial vision and execution. Award categories are open to submissions from any platform and extend to new media applications, including videography, motion graphics and multi-platform treatment. The Magazine Grands Prix will also present a series of fellowships to Canadian journalists working on stories that explore in depth the issues that are most important to Canadians.

