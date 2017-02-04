It has been 10 years since the Apple iPhone was introduced in the marketplace and the use of mobile is maturing. This consumer entry point is stabilizing as the winners and losers in the mobile space are emerging. This article will reflect on the learning from the Google and Yahoo presentations heard at Advertising Week as part of the coverage this week's event. Some of this you may already know this and others may get discourage on the advertising opportunities in the mobile space as Facebook is becoming the dominant player for advertising.

In the Google presentation it was revealed that Brand marketers are a little behind in the mobile space as they have not optimized their websites for the mobile devices and thus are not meeting the expectations of the consumer. The smartphone is becoming the primary device for most consumers and Yahoo in their presentation revealed the consumers are spending close 5 hours a day on their smartphone. It is also seen that Phablets (6" Devices) are becoming a dominant device along with medium smartphones. Tablets are in 3rd place, so perhaps the hype around tablets is now fading.