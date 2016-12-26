To raise the profile of Canadian content this story will showcase the latest news from content creators in the media industry in Canada. If you have great content you want to share with Masthead readers send the stories to masthead@reflexmediasales.com.

Elle Canada features rising star Winnie Harlow on the cover of the February issue

Elle Canada’s February issue features an exclusive interview with rising star Winnie Harlow in her first-ever ELLE cover interview and fashion shoot featuring entirely Canadian designers. In this candid interview, Winnie gets up close and personal with editor-in-chief Vanessa Craft about feeling comfortable in her own skin, her emerging career and the pressures of being held up as a role model. For the uninitiated Winnie Harlow is a fashion model and was discovered by America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks on Instagram, and subsequently became one of the fourteen finalists in 2014.[

“I feel like I am an inspiration. That’s the word I prefer. I don’t believe that I have to be a role model,” says Harlow. Read the full interview here.

The February issue of ELLE Canada, featuring Winnie Harlow, hits newsstands on January 5, 2016.