28 September 2017,    
CMA CASL Survey - Make your Voice Count
 

The federal government is conducting a statutory review of Canada’s Anti-Spam Legislation that began on Sept 26. The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) has put together a survey to get industry feedback to voice their opinions on this act. The CMA has been working with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and several other partners over the past decade to voice the opinions of business about CASL.

 

Critics of the legislation suggests this is an overreaction to market developments and the ones that will get punished the most are the non-crimiinals. Cyber criminals have been dodging anti-spam enforcement by locating in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the USA and cannot be prosecuted. You can participate in the survey at the link below to share your opinion. The survey link will remain open until October 27th, 2017.

 

Survey Link
 

