Canadian Publishing Industry News
28 September 2017,
Cover of the week - Vanity Fair's " Wild About Harry"
|
The October 2017 issue of Vanity Fair is the Cover of the Week.
For fans of the popular Netflix show Suits, this cover will be irresistible. Ditto for Royal Family addicts. The local Toronto actress is sure to help them sell lots of magazines.
And a tip of the cap to Graydon Carter, Editor, who announced his retirement.
Congratulations on a remarkable career.
— Scott Bullock
