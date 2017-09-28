Canadian Publishing Industry News
28 September 2017,    
Cover of the week - Vanity Fair's " Wild About Harry"
 

The October 2017 issue of Vanity Fair is the Cover of the Week.
 

For fans of the popular Netflix show Suits, this cover will be irresistible.  Ditto for Royal Family addicts. The local Toronto actress is sure to help them sell lots of magazines.


And a tip of the cap to Graydon Carter, Editor, who announced his retirement. 

Congratulations on a remarkable career.

 
— Scott Bullock
Story Tools
Most Recent News Comment
Anonymous says:
Different Anonymous here...I'm intrigued by the cover story not as an America hating reader but as a...
Most Recent Blog Comment
whitediagnostic says:
Ad fraud is acrucial issue that every marketer needs to understand. According to IAB, ad fraud costs...
Most Read Stories
Blogs
Dennis Kelly 57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Scott Bullock Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
Martin Seto Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
Industry Guest Blogger Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
Norm Lourenco RGD Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
Richard Johnson Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Masthead Web Edition Archives
More Archives