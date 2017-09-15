Canadian Publishing Industry News
15 September 2017,    
Cover of the Week: The Walrus - Escaping America
The October 2017 issue of the Walrus is the Cover of the Week. This grainy black and white cover shot, of what appears to be a terrified and desperate soul fleeing the United States, is compelling.
 

The headline:  Escaping America…is Canada really a safe haven?



is emotionally charged. The image and the words work in tandem extremely effectively.The Walrus clearly understands it’s American-hating audience and how to motivate them to action. 

The cover feature is lengthy and well written, a good read.

 
— Scott Bullock
