Canadian Publishing Industry News

Is this Another "Hail Mary" from Postmedia to Stay Relevant?

Who would imagine that these two companies could work together but they have. Postmedia Network Inc. publishers of the National Post, Financial Post and Sun chain of newspapers will feature content from Rogers’ magazine titles Chatelaine, Flare, Today’s Parent, and MoneySense in a new newspaper section titled Life by Design.

The Post is optimistic about this venture as Gerry Nott, Sr. VP. Content and Senior Vice President National Post. states in the press release, “We are committed to bringing great content to our readers and this thoughtfully curated section from the lifestyle experts at Rogers fits our readers’ interests in areas including parenting, design, and financial planning.”

The monthly section will debut on September 8, 2017 in the Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal, Regina Leader-Post, Saskatoon StarPhoenix, London Free Press, Windsor Star, Ottawa Citizen, and Montreal Gazette and on September 12 in the National Post. The monthly sections will run in print and in the ePaper editions of the ten newspapers. The initiative is being supported by an on-network ad campaign produced by Postmedia’s marketing team.

The staff at Postmedia’s newsrooms have been one of the hardest hit in their restructuring as the company spirals downward under Paul Godfrey’s watch with no light at the end of the tunnel. American newspapers are seeing a resurgence, no thanks to Trump bashing. Hopefully, this strategy will work for Postmedia and generate new ad revenue, but we are bullish on the idea, as this can be viewed as just recycling content like they have in the Sun and Post papers, where the same content can been seen in the Calgary, Ottawa and Toronto Sun editions and the National Post. Is this just another “Hail Mary” as they desperately try to be relevant again from what appears to be a very disorganized company.





Story Update, Sept 27.

The National Post newsroom has made a application to be part of the CWA Union to protect workers rights. This is in reponse to the unpopular decsion of executives who got bonuses while staff were being cutback. There is something definitely wrong at Post Media management and the union will make them accountable.