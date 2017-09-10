Canadian Publishing Industry News
10 September 2017,    
Jessica Johnson Named Executive Editor of The Walrus
 
 

The Walrus Foundation announced the promotion of Jessica Johnson to the new combined role of Executive Editor and Creative Director of The Walrus from Senior Editor. "We've retired the role of editor-in-chief and have created a new role -- Executive Editor and Creative Director -- to reflect what the organization needs now," said Shelley Ambrose, executive director of The Walrus Foundation and publisher of The Walrus." 
 

"At an important time in Canada's history, when our conversations have never been more rich and varied, I am honoured to lead the country's strongest presence in independent journalism," said Jessica Johnson. "I look forward to strengthening our relationships with readers and writers, and to increasing the range of diversity among our contributors -- all with a highly committed, professional team."

 

 

Jessica has been the Senior Editor at Azure, Copy Director at Hudson's Bay, Books, Editor at Saturday Night magazine and The National Post, Deputy Editor at Fashion Quarterly, and Chase Producer at CBC TV. Jessica has won a Gold National magazine award and her work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Lucky, Elle, Reader's Digest and the Journey Prize Anthology.

 
Story Tools
Most Recent News Comment
Anonymous says:
Different Anonymous here...I'm intrigued by the cover story not as an America hating reader but as a...
Most Recent Blog Comment
whitediagnostic says:
Ad fraud is acrucial issue that every marketer needs to understand. According to IAB, ad fraud costs...
Most Read Stories
Blogs
Dennis Kelly 57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Scott Bullock Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
Martin Seto Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
Industry Guest Blogger Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
Norm Lourenco RGD Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
Richard Johnson Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Masthead Web Edition Archives
More Archives