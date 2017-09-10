Canadian Publishing Industry News

Jessica Johnson Named Executive Editor of The Walrus

The Walrus Foundation announced the promotion of Jessica Johnson to the new combined role of Executive Editor and Creative Director of The Walrus from Senior Editor. "We've retired the role of editor-in-chief and have created a new role -- Executive Editor and Creative Director -- to reflect what the organization needs now," said Shelley Ambrose, executive director of The Walrus Foundation and publisher of The Walrus."



"At an important time in Canada's history, when our conversations have never been more rich and varied, I am honoured to lead the country's strongest presence in independent journalism," said Jessica Johnson. "I look forward to strengthening our relationships with readers and writers, and to increasing the range of diversity among our contributors -- all with a highly committed, professional team."

Jessica has been the Senior Editor at Azure, Copy Director at Hudson's Bay, Books, Editor at Saturday Night magazine and The National Post, Deputy Editor at Fashion Quarterly, and Chase Producer at CBC TV. Jessica has won a Gold National magazine award and her work has appeared in the Globe and Mail, Lucky, Elle, Reader's Digest and the Journey Prize Anthology.