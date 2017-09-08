Canadian Publishing Industry News

ZoomerMedia’s The New Classical 102.9FM merges with On The Bay Magazine

This is a first for the media industry where a radio station and magazine merge together as one and may not be the last time this happens. Masthead sees more consolidation like this in the future where a radio station is becoming more magazine like and a magazine offer more audio content. We predict the websites will become one in the future during this merger. On The Bay, based in Collingwood, ON is a regional lifestyle magazine published quarterly for the 20 towns and villages of Southern Georgian Bay with 50,000 readers and 300 advertisers. ZoomerMedia owns and operates CFMO-FM – The New Classical 102.9FM out of Collingwood reaching listeners throughout Southern Georgian Bay, including Barrie, Owen Sound, Midland, Orillia, and much of central Ontario.

“Combined, On The Bay and The New Classical 102.9FM will strengthen each other’s respective operations in the marketplace for readers, listeners and advertisers,” said Moses Znaimer, Founder and CEO, ZoomerMedia Limited. Jeff Shearer, Founder of On The Bay, will continue as Publisher of the magazine in addition to assuming duties as General Manager of The New Classical 102.9FM. “I’m truly excited by the potential synergies between our two like-minded quality-driven local voices to not only work well together but to grow both in audiences and advertising support as they become an even stronger media force in Southern Georgian Bay,” stated Mr. Shearer.

ZoomerMedia is a multimedia company that serves the 45plus “Zoomer” demographic through television, radio, magazine, internet and trade shows. They publish ZOOMER Magazine, the largest paid circulation magazine in Canada for the mature market and has a consumer show ZoomerShows.