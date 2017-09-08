Canadian Publishing Industry News

SendtoNews offers free sports content to publishers with revenue share for advertising

In a digital world where content costs must be lowered this innovative company based in Victoria, BC offers publishers video sports highlights for their websites. According to the website this content will be branded and customized for the publisher's website at no charge through a revenue sharing agreement. SendtoNews, launched in 2010, is one of the largest distributors of digital sports video, from partners like MLB, NBA, PGA Tour, NHL, PAC-12 and 75+ others to their publishing network of over 1500 digital newspaper, radio and television outlets. They do not however offer NHL sports highlights in Canada as Rogers Media owns those rights.

They work with major publishers in Canada like Post Media, Globe and Mail, TC Media in Quebec, Glacier/Black Press in BC, Winnipeg Free Press and the SaltWire network on the East coast.Their USA publishers include Fox Media, USA Today, LA Times and the Washington Times. Philippe Guay Executive VP, Sales and Partnerships says advertisers can buy pre-roll video on these websites directly from them or through sales partners like CCMC (Publishers of ScoreGolf and CHL magazine) in Canada.