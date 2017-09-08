Canadian Publishing Industry News

Canada News Wire (CNW) is now called Cision

Cision a global media intelligence company with its head office in Chicago acquired Canada News Wire in June 2016 and it has operated as a separate division for the past year. CNW will now be called Cision as part of a global rebranding effort. According to a posting by Kevin Akeroyd, CEO; “From now on, you’ll hear us saying that Cision’s Canadian distribution services are powered by Canada Newswire. This is a change in logo and language only – all other aspects of our distribution offerings, including our reliability and credibility with media, remain in place.“ Cision solutions include PR Newswire, Gorkana, PRWeb, Help a Reporter Out (HARO) and iContact brands.

The company is banking part of its future on Cision Communications Cloud that will enable you to tune in to the millions of conversations online and in traditional media to see what topics are trending. Through this cloud service you will be able to monitor across multiple channels and be able to listen to more than 2 million daily news stories across online, broadcast and social channels, 50,000 daily hours of broadcast, 20,000 print publications and millions of online news websites, blogs and forums. This will enable companies to execute an “Earned Media” strategy for their brands and be able to engage key influencers in the marketplace.