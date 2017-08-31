Canadian Publishing Industry News
31 August 2017,    
Post City Magazine launches a new print edition for the Annex neighbourhood in Toronto
 

With the news about print closures here is a bit of good news for the publishing industry, Post City Magazine has launched a new monthly magazine for the Annex neighbourhood in downtown Toronto. Post City Magazine is a city lifestyle magazine publisher for local affluent neighbourhoods. They currently produce 7 editions for Richmond Hill, Thornhill, North York, Bridal Path/Bayview, Midtown, Forest Hill/Yorkville and Leaside/Rosedale communities. 

 

The initial issue hits the streets on August 31 to 20,000 homes and is a healthy 60 page magazine. Andrew Mannsbach, the Associate publisher states; ” The launch was in response to demand from residents, local advertisers and existing clients that wanted to reach the neighbourhood." The Annex area of Toronto is close to the U of T St. George campus and will also be distributed in Little Italy and the Dufferin Grove areas. Post City uses a private delivery service for the distribution to households.
 
 
