Post City Magazine launches a new print edition for the Annex neighbourhood in Toronto

|
With the news about print closures here is a bit of good news for the publishing industry, Post City Magazine has launched a new monthly magazine for the Annex neighbourhood in downtown Toronto. Post City Magazine is a city lifestyle magazine publisher for local affluent neighbourhoods. They currently produce 7 editions for Richmond Hill, Thornhill, North York, Bridal Path/Bayview, Midtown, Forest Hill/Yorkville and Leaside/Rosedale communities.
The initial issue hits the streets on August 31 to 20,000 homes and is a healthy 60 page magazine. Andrew Mannsbach, the Associate publisher states; ” The launch was in response to demand from residents, local advertisers and existing clients that wanted to reach the neighbourhood." The Annex area of Toronto is close to the U of T St. George campus and will also be distributed in Little Italy and the Dufferin Grove areas. Post City uses a private delivery service for the distribution to households.
|
|Anonymous says:
|57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
|Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
|Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
|Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
|Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
|Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017