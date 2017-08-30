Canadian Publishing Industry News
The Wall Street Journal print edition in Hong Kong is the latest casualty of the digital disruption
 

It seems all we are reporting this month are obituaries of print editions. The latest high profile one is the Hong Kong version of the Wall Street that will cease to publish on October 6. This was reported in The Standard and according to the story this is part of a strategy to cut back print operations in Europe and Asia and focus on digital as News Corp (parent company) reported a loss of $643 million USD in their latest fiscal that ended June 30.

Digital subscriptions though has grown 34% to 1.27 million subscribers with Asia seeing a 100% growth. Digital subscribers now are larger than print subscribers.

 

 

