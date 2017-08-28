Canadian Publishing Industry News
28 August 2017,    
Two more pubs are going all Digital - The Village Voice and dig! Magazine
 

Two more print publications are biting the dust. It should be no surprised to anyone that consolidation in the publishing industry is picking up steam, With the ease of entry of digital publishers and the rise of fake news there is an over supply of digital options in the marketplace good and evil.

Print is the most expensive ad medium based on CPMs and will suffer the most through this digital disruption that is happening. But publications still offers the highest quality audience, but advertisers don’t want to pay for quality and they are gravitating to the cheap digital ads even though they do not reach real people in some ad networks, except of course email newsletters and digital replica magazines that are opt-in.

 

The latest casualties are the Village Voice in New York who is stopping its print edition after a 62 year run. In Winnipeg dig! Magazine is also going of out print after a 14 years. dig! Magazine is published by Jazz Winnipeg and will continue to post stories online.

 
 
