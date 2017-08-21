Canadian Publishing Industry News
21 August 2017,    
TC Media sells three Quebec newspapers
 

As reported on the News Media Canada website, TC Media has announced the sale of three of its publications, as well as their related web properties, to Trium Médias Inc. The newspapers which have been sold are: L'Étoile du Lac, based in Roberval, QC, Le Lac-St-Jean, in Alma, and Le Nouvelles Hebdo, in Dolbeau-Mistassini. The 23 employees of these publications will pursue their careers with Trium Médias Inc.

 
