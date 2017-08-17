Canadian Publishing Industry News

Douglas Kelly To Become President of St. Joseph Media replacing Douglas Knight

Douglas Kelly will immediately assume the position of President of St. Joseph Media, Tony Gagliano, Executive Chairman and CEO of St. Joseph Communications announced today. Mr. Kelly, who is currently SVP, Strategic Content Labs, at St. Joseph Media, takes over the position from Douglas Knight, who recently retired after leading the division for 10 years.



Douglas Kelly joined St. Joseph three and a half years ago, to set up Strategic Content Labs, SJC’s custom content division. Since then, SCL has become a major part of St. Joseph’s product and service offering. Prior to joining SJC, Mr. Kelly was Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of The National Post, where he lead numerous transformative initiatives, including groundbreaking work in content marketing that helped cement his vision of the opportunity that has defined his focus at St. Joseph.

“I want to thank Doug Knight for his leadership and Tony Gagliano for his confidence in me as we enter a new, exciting chapter for SJM. I am honored to be working with teams at such venerable titles as Toronto Life and FASHION Magazine, as well as associates right across the Media Group and larger company. The Media Group has adapted well to date, but the business model must continue to evolve as we find new ways to meet the diverse demands and needs of our audiences and clients,’’ says Douglas.

Douglas will lead a senior management team that includes Jacqueline Loch, VP & Group Publisher of Women’s Brands; Karl Percy, General Manager & VP Finance; Duncan Clark, VP Strategic Development; Ken Hunt, Publisher Toronto Life; and Darlene Storey, VP Consumer Marketing & Production. Reporting to Tony Gagliano, Douglas will also be joining SJC’s Executive Leadership Team. He will continue to lead Strategic Content Labs, along with his duties as President of SJM. As well, Jacqueline Loch will be working with Tony Gagliano to identify and bring enterprise-wide business opportunities that could include SJC’s other major divisions, Content and Printing in addition to her current responsibilities.