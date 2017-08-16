Canadian Publishing Industry News

Venture Publishing founded by Ruth Kelly has closed its business operations.

Venture Publishing based in Edmonton has ceased operations due to the passing in June of its founder and CEO Ruth Kelly. I had the pleasure of meeting her at her office and at Alberta Magazines Publishers Association (AMPA) conferences over years and she was a inspirational force in the publishing industry in Alberta. We are sadden by her passing and her legacy publishing company. Venture Publishing published Alberta Venture and Alberta Oil as their principal magazine titles.

Ruth was the president of the AMPA board at a crucial period in the development of the magazine industry and determining the success of the association. She was the 2012 recipient of AMPA’s Achievement in Publishing Award, where her profile read, “Her respect for creativity and craftsmanship led her to publishing and made her one the industry’s most respected leaders.”



According to Suzanne Trudel, Executive Director, AMPA: "Ruth’s contributions to the Alberta Magazine Publishers Association and the larger industry were vast. Ruth was a passionate leader and fierce advocate for the magazine industry in the province. As a generous mentor who cared deeply about the next generation of magazine professionals, she was instrumental in developing the Association’s internship program, which has promoted magazine careers to hundreds of emerging writers, photographers and designers since its inception. The industry is stronger as a result of Ruth’s efforts."



