Canadian Publishing Industry News
14 August 2017,    
CSME’s patio party!
 

The CSME is hosting their annual patio party for you to eat, drink and relax al fresco with fellow magazine folk. This year, they will be sipping cocktails on The Pilot’s rooftop patio. Register below (it’s just $5 for members and $10 for non-members) and  you will get your evening started with two drinks. All are welcome—editors, art directors, writers, social media coordinators and more. 


When: August 16, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

 

Where: The Pilot’s Flight Deck rooftop patio, 22 Cumberland Street (near Yonge & Bloor)

How much: $5 for members; $10 for non-members

 

http://canadianeditors.com/2017/07/youre-invited-csmes-patio-party/

Story Tools
Most Recent News Comment
Most Recent Blog Comment
Marty Seto says:
Hi Steven, these are created by the client directly and booked like they would an ad. The new copywr...
Most Read Stories
Blogs
Scott Bullock Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
Norm Lourenco RGD Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
Martin Seto Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
Industry Guest Blogger Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
Richard Johnson Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Dennis Kelly 57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Masthead Web Edition Archives
More Archives