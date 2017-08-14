Canadian Publishing Industry News
14 August 2017,
CSME’s patio party!
|
The CSME is hosting their annual patio party for you to eat, drink and relax al fresco with fellow magazine folk. This year, they will be sipping cocktails on The Pilot’s rooftop patio. Register below (it’s just $5 for members and $10 for non-members) and you will get your evening started with two drinks. All are welcome—editors, art directors, writers, social media coordinators and more.
When: August 16, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Pilot’s Flight Deck rooftop patio, 22 Cumberland Street (near Yonge & Bloor)
How much: $5 for members; $10 for non-members
http://canadianeditors.com/2017/07/youre-invited-csmes-patio-party/
