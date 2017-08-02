Canadian Publishing Industry News
2 August 2017,    
Cover of the Week - Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine
 

Look who is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine…our very own Prime Minister.  Looking young, handsome, and cool as usual. The iconic American magazine jealously wonders why they don’t have someone as hip as we do running the country.  
 

This one should sell well in Canada.

— Scott Bullock
Story Tools
Most Recent News Comment
Jaded says:
Indeed, this is fairly typical for Torstar. The biggest problem wasn't in the app itself, but in the...
Most Recent Blog Comment
Marty Seto says:
Hi Steven, these are created by the client directly and booked like they would an ad. The new copywr...
Most Read Stories
Blogs
Scott Bullock Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
Norm Lourenco RGD Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
Martin Seto Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
Industry Guest Blogger Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
Richard Johnson Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Dennis Kelly 57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Masthead Web Edition Archives
More Archives