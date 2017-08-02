Canadian Publishing Industry News
2 August 2017,
Cover of the Week - Justin Trudeau on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine
Look who is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone magazine…our very own Prime Minister. Looking young, handsome, and cool as usual. The iconic American magazine jealously wonders why they don’t have someone as hip as we do running the country.
This one should sell well in Canada.
— Scott Bullock
