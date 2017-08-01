Annex Business Media acquires assets from Swan Erickson

|
Annex Business Media has acquired the assets of Swan Erickson Publishing, which include Industrial Products & Process Technology and Process West. IPP&T addresses the process products and technology information needs of more than 24,500 process engineers, managers, consultants, purchasing agents and R&D personnel. Process West regionally serves a similar audience of over 10,500 processors in Western Canada.
“This acquisition is a natural fit for Annex,” says Annex Business Media COO Ted Markle. “IPPT and Process West will give us a strong foothold in the important Canadian process industry, which includes oil & gas, mining, pulp & paper and food processing. These sectors are lynchpins in our manufacturing economy. They are respected brands with a long history of success and they clearly complement our market presence with our existing manufacturing group. We look forward to seeing them thrive at Annex.”
Michael Swan, owner at Swan Erickson, will work with Annex for the foreseeable future to transition the brands and coordinate operations with IPPT/PW’s stable of regular contributors.
Michael states: “We think this is a great opportunity for the continued growth of these two very important brands. Annex`s depth in publishing and in the important digital medium will help IPP&T and PW continue to grow. Now as part of Canada’s largest b2b media company, IPPT and PW will realize even greater momentum in the markets they serve. I look forward to the transition and to continue to contribute to the process industry.”
Annex Business Media is Canada’s largest business-to-business media company, with 65 brands serving markets from agriculture and manufacturing to resources and professions. The private company’s growing list of offerings includes print, websites, e-news, e-marketing, events, webinars, video, research, printing services, book distribution, and data rental.
