Canadian Publishing Industry News

Canadian Office Products Association launches digital magazine - Office Today

The Canadian Office Products Association has launched a digital magazine that will be published 4x year. The start-up circulation of this magazine is 110,000 according to their media kit and will target the SMB sector. It will also have an email newsletter and website (copa.ca) to offer advertisers. The charter ad rates are $3,000 for Full Page 4 colour ad and is a very competitive $3 CPM to compete against Facebook that sells at $2CPM. You can check out the summer issue at this link.

Sam Moncada, President of the association says the plans for the magazine is to start at 4x a year in 2017 that will hopefully grow to 6x a year in the future. Boards members of the Canadian Office products Association are representatives from Acco Brands Canada, CIS Office Plus, Acme United Ltd., Avery Products Canada, Synnex Canada, 3M Canada, Noveco Burpoplus, Staples Canada, Staples Business Advantage Canada, Grand & Toy, Mac’s Office Supplies, Axxess Logitictics, Beatties Basica and Tops Products Canada/