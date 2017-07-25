Canadian Publishing Industry News
Carrie Gillis is the new Director of Events and Experiental marketing at St. Joseph Media
 

Carrie Gillis has been hired as the new Director of Events and Experiental marketing at St Joseph Media that is part of the custom content division St Joseph Media.  She will report to Doug Kelly, Sr. VP Strategic Content Labs. Prior to joining St Joseph Media Carrie was the Associate Publisher at Realscreen magazine for the past two years and before that she was the Associate publisher at The Grid TO.

 

According to Doug Kelly ,this new service that Carrie will be spearheading is to capitalized on the demand for client based events and to create sponsorship and ticket revenue. St Joseph Media has created events in the past for their Toronto Life magazine brand like the Best New Restaurants and The Best Dressed produced by Fashion magazine.

 
