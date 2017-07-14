Paris Match Wins Censorship Fight

A French court denied a bid by a Paris prosecutor who called for Paris Match magazine to be removed from sale on newsstands. At issue: images from the terrorist attack in Nice, on the one-year anniversary of the Bastille Day massacre. Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, 31, drove a rented truck into a crowd of people as they watched a fireworks display late on July 14th, 2016, killing 86 people. More than 300 people were injured in the brutal attack.

A French journalist’s union, SNJ, condemned the prosecutor’s request, warning that it was a curb on press freedom.

Managing Editor Olivier Royant said the magazine “aims to fight tooth and nail for the right of citizens, and first and foremost of victims, to know exactly what happened during the attack”.

A group representing the families of victims had complained that the magazine was being insensitive for “morbid sensationalism.”

The judge did ban the future publication of two particular images either in print or in digital forms.