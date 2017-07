Canadian Publishing Industry News

COPA Deadlines are this week on July 14

The deadline for the 2017 Canadaian Online Publishing Awards is Friday July 14. This competition is open to any online publishers in Canada. You can enter here http://www.canadianonlinepublishingawards.com The oldest and original online publishing awards is divided into 4 divisions, B to B media, Consumer Magazines, 24/7 News media and Students/ Schools. Each division has 5 categories best Brand Packaging, Best Article oe series, Best Interactive Story, Best Video Content and Best Photo Journalism. Winners are presented in the fall and can post their award on their web site for a year.