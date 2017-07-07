Canadian Publishing Industry News
7 July 2017,    
Metro News Re-Brands: METRO 360

Metro News, one of Canada’s oldest, and largest magazine distributors, has announced a new corporate indentity…METRO 360. The new branding is designed to reflect the forward-thinking strategic direction of the company, as it grows its business into the future. CEO Daniel Shapiro says:“While magazine and book distribution will remain a crucial component of our portfolio, METRO 360 is looking toward the future, seeking our large packaged goods manufacturers to represent throughout Canada. We are also actively investing in consumer friendly packaged good companies, applying our core skill set to quickly scale the business.”
 

Barry Weir, VP and Chief Operating Officer, points out that METRO 360 is already handling a number of products, such as Dream Water and Handfuel. Asked if this might result in new business opportunties for magazines, the answer was a firm yes. “These organic trail mix products expand our network of retailers, and may lead to opportunties for magazines that cover healthy food and healthy living and other niche magazines.”

 

Glenn Morgan, CEO of Coast to Coast echoes that thinking. ” It certainly makes sense from the standpoint of bolstering their core business of magazine and book distribution. And it positions them for finding new and exciting retail environments for magazines.”

 
— Scott Bullock
