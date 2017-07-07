Canadian Publishing Industry News

Cover the Week - House & Home's "Cottages You’ll Love"

The August 2017 issue of Canadian House & Home is the Cover of the Week.

The cover features a very welcoming boathouse dock scene



• Bold Type Treatment in upper left position

• Crisp white feel for Summer

• Cover Slash in upper right corner



The issue is a visual treat with tons of valuable information. Last year’s August issue was a huge success (Cottages to Covet) so it will be interesting to see how this one performs.

Here’s what Editor-In-Chief Beth Hitchcock had to say about it:

About the issue:

Just in time for the Canada Day long weekend, our August issue is a celebration of summer style. From a bunkie makeover to a mid-century modern take on a country house, the interiors make you want to kick off your shoes and put up your feet. All the product pages support the same mood: great pitchers for entertaining, the latest woven furniture and accessories, and pieces for a cottage-perfect bedroom.

About the cover:

Crisp blues and whites evoke the feeling of sitting by — or better yet, jumping into — one of our country’s beautiful lakes. We kept the main sell line simple and direct, with a pink accent for extra pop on the newsstand. As for the image, who wouldn’t want to be sitting on that dock looking at that view?



