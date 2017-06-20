Canadian Publishing Industry News

Magazine Association of BC Announces 2017 Board

MagsBC announced their new volunteer board for 2017 to help steer the the province’s magazines to new heights. The association founded in 1993 to represent, connect and promote the BC magazine industry.

The 2017 MagsBC Board are the following Jane Hope - VP, Grants Writer & Internship Advisor; Aarti Gupta - Treasurer; Jessica Key - Member-at-Large, subTerrain; Selenna Ho - Member-at-Large, Link Magazine; Natasha Sanders - Kay Sponsorships & Diversity Initiative; Shashi Bhat Member at Large – EVENT Magazine; Madeline Adams - Member-at-Large, Link Magazine; and Sylvia Skene - Executive Director & Internship Coordinator



MagsBC 2017 Board

Selenna Ho and Madeline Adams, Link magazine and Jessica Key, subTerrain magazine are new to the Board in 2017. The outgoing president Dan Post, Link magazine and member-at-large AnnMarie MacKinnon, Geist magazine are not returning on the Board.