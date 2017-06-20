Canadian Publishing Industry News
20 June 2017,     VANCOUVER
Magazine Association of BC Announces 2017 Board
 

MagsBC announced their new volunteer board for 2017 to help steer the the province’s magazines to new heights. The association founded in 1993 to represent, connect and promote the BC magazine industry.

 

The 2017 MagsBC Board are the following Jane Hope - VP, Grants Writer & Internship Advisor; Aarti Gupta - Treasurer; Jessica Key - Member-at-Large, subTerrain; Selenna Ho - Member-at-Large, Link Magazine; Natasha Sanders - Kay Sponsorships & Diversity Initiative; Shashi Bhat Member at Large – EVENT Magazine; Madeline Adams - Member-at-Large, Link Magazine; and Sylvia Skene - Executive Director & Internship Coordinator

                                      MagsBC 2017 Board

 
 

 

Selenna Ho and Madeline Adams, Link magazine and Jessica Key, subTerrain magazine are new to the Board in 2017. The outgoing president Dan Post, Link magazine and member-at-large AnnMarie MacKinnon, Geist magazine are not returning on the Board.

Story Tools
Most Recent News Comment
Anonymous says:
Typical of Torstar - the app was AWFUL - non intuitive bloated piece of garbage. They threw loads o...
Most Recent Blog Comment
Marty Seto says:
Hi Steven, these are created by the client directly and booked like they would an ad. The new copywr...
Most Read Stories
Blogs
Norm Lourenco RGD Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
Scott Bullock Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
Martin Seto Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
Industry Guest Blogger Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
Richard Johnson Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Dennis Kelly 57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Masthead Web Edition Archives
More Archives