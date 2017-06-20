Magazine Association of BC Announces 2017 Board

MagsBC announced their new volunteer board for 2017 to help steer the the province’s magazines to new heights. The association founded in 1993 to represent, connect and promote the BC magazine industry.
The 2017 MagsBC Board are the following Jane Hope - VP, Grants Writer & Internship Advisor; Aarti Gupta - Treasurer; Jessica Key - Member-at-Large, subTerrain; Selenna Ho - Member-at-Large, Link Magazine; Natasha Sanders - Kay Sponsorships & Diversity Initiative; Shashi Bhat Member at Large – EVENT Magazine; Madeline Adams - Member-at-Large, Link Magazine; and Sylvia Skene - Executive Director & Internship Coordinator
MagsBC 2017 Board
|
Selenna Ho and Madeline Adams, Link magazine and Jessica Key, subTerrain magazine are new to the Board in 2017. The outgoing president Dan Post, Link magazine and member-at-large AnnMarie MacKinnon, Geist magazine are not returning on the Board.
|Anonymous says:
|Marty Seto says:
|Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
|Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
|Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
|Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
|Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
|57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts: