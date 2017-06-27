Canadian Publishing Industry News

New York Times Expanding in Canada

In an era shrinking newsrooms, this announcement should provide inspiration in how the New York Times has expanded their coverage in Canada and are creating live events for readers to attend to.

Since 2016, they have quadrupled the number of reporters regularly covering the country, from one to four. They also publish a weekly Canada newsletter, delivered by email on Saturday mornings. This week, they are celebrating their expanded presence in Canada with the publication of a variety of in-depth pieces, including a story about the University of Saskatchewan's indigenous future and with a special event at the University of Toronto.



This live event is an interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about trade in the Trump-Trudeau era. Peter Baker, Chief White House correspondent of The New York Times and Catherine Porter, Toronto bureau chief of The New York Times will interview the Prime Minister. The event will take place Thursday June 22nd, 2017 at 12:45pm at the Rotman School at the University of Toronto. The event will also be livestreamed.

They are also inviting Canadian readers to an Instagram project, #MyOCanada, they are asking readers to send in videos of their own renditions of the national anthem as part of their Canada 150 activities. Below is the article the NY Time published on the creation of Canada in 1867.



This is all part of the New York Times Insider program they have for readers that offers behind-the-scenes insights into news, features and opinion and includes live events.