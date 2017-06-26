Canadian Publishing Industry News

ELLE Canada has a new Art Director. Jed Tallo and is a tremendous addition to the new wave of talent at ELLE Canada, lead by Vanessa Craft, the brands newly appointed (November 2016) Editor in Chief.

Most recently, Tallo was employed in the custom content department at Rogers Communications. Prior to that, the award-winning art director worked for FLARE magazine, initially as deputy art director.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at ELLE Canada and be a part of such a formidable fashion brand,” says Jed Tallo.

Tallo started his career in his hometown of Auckland, New Zealand. Prior to settling in Toronto, he worked extensively in London, U.K. for companies such as Condé Nast International and Hearst Magazines U.K., most notably at ELLE U.K. Upon joining ELLE Canada this month he is closing the loop on his experience with the ELLE brand.

The appointment of Tallo signals a new shift in direction at ELLE Canada. “As an international brand, we always seek to hire talent with a strong creative vision and confident execution, which is why I couldn't be more thrilled to have Jed join the magazine,” says Vanessa Craft, ELLE Canada’s Editor in Chief. "His experience and industry relationships are top notch and he brings such an incredible understanding of design and art to the table. He is going to be instrumental in taking this magazine to the next level across all platforms in this new era of publishing.”