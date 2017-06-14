Scott Jamieson of Annex Media New Chair of Magazines Canada

|
Magazines Canada held its online annual meeting on June 13, 2017, at which members elected Scott Jamieson Chair of Canada's national magazine association for the next two years.
Scott Jamieson is group publisher and director of content and engagement at Annex Business Media, and has 25 years' experience in B2B media. In 1993 he became part owner of Canadian Forest Industries and Canadian Wood Products, which he helped launch, as well as Opérations forestières et de scierie. Scott joined Annex Business Media in 2004 when the three magazines were acquired, becoming publisher of the Montreal office in 2007 and group publisher of 10 titles in Simcoe, Ontario in 2009.
In 2008 he launched Canadian Biomass magazine. Scott has served as a board member of Magazines Canada and the KRW Awards, as well as the BPA Magazine Advisory Board.
He succeeds Past Chair Douglas Knight, outgoing president of St. Joseph Media.
Also elected to the Board at yesterday's annual meeting were Ryan Benn, Gilles Gagnier, Joe Glionna, Niel Hiscox, Kathryn Taglia and Jennifer Varkonyi.
The full 2017–2018 Board of Directors, as approved by Magazines Canada members, i
Scott Jamieson, Canadian Forest Industries, Chair
Patty Baxter, East Coast Living
Ryan Benn, Alive
Gilles Gagnier, Canadian Geographic
Joe Glionna, Oral Health
Niel Hiscox, Canadian Auto Dealer
Matthew Holmes, Magazines Canada CEO
Ruth Kelly, Alberta Venture
Douglas Knight, Toronto Life, Past Chair
Michal Kozlowski, Geist
Steve Maich, Maclean's
Dominique Ritter, Reader's Digest
Ryan Sargent, House & Home
Kathryn Taglia, The Fiddlehead
Jennifer Varkonyi, Maisonneuve
Officers appointed by the new board are:
Scott Jamieson, Chair
Douglas Knight, Past Chair
Niel Hiscox, Treasurer
Matthew Holmes, CEO
|Anonymous says:
|Marty Seto says:
|Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
|Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
|Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
|Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
|Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
|57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts: