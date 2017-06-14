Canadian Publishing Industry News

Scott Jamieson of Annex Media New Chair of Magazines Canada

Magazines Canada held its online annual meeting on June 13, 2017, at which members elected Scott Jamieson Chair of Canada's national magazine association for the next two years.

Scott Jamieson is group publisher and director of content and engagement at Annex Business Media, and has 25 years' experience in B2B media. In 1993 he became part owner of Canadian Forest Industries and Canadian Wood Products, which he helped launch, as well as Opérations forestières et de scierie. Scott joined Annex Business Media in 2004 when the three magazines were acquired, becoming publisher of the Montreal office in 2007 and group publisher of 10 titles in Simcoe, Ontario in 2009.



In 2008 he launched Canadian Biomass magazine. Scott has served as a board member of Magazines Canada and the KRW Awards, as well as the BPA Magazine Advisory Board.

He succeeds Past Chair Douglas Knight, outgoing president of St. Joseph Media.

Also elected to the Board at yesterday's annual meeting were Ryan Benn, Gilles Gagnier, Joe Glionna, Niel Hiscox, Kathryn Taglia and Jennifer Varkonyi.

The full 2017–2018 Board of Directors, as approved by Magazines Canada members, i

Scott Jamieson, Canadian Forest Industries, Chair

Patty Baxter, East Coast Living

Ryan Benn, Alive

Gilles Gagnier, Canadian Geographic

Joe Glionna, Oral Health

Niel Hiscox, Canadian Auto Dealer

Matthew Holmes, Magazines Canada CEO

Ruth Kelly, Alberta Venture

Douglas Knight, Toronto Life, Past Chair

Michal Kozlowski, Geist

Steve Maich, Maclean's

Dominique Ritter, Reader's Digest

Ryan Sargent, House & Home

Kathryn Taglia, The Fiddlehead

Jennifer Varkonyi, Maisonneuve

Officers appointed by the new board are:

Scott Jamieson, Chair

Douglas Knight, Past Chair

Niel Hiscox, Treasurer

Matthew Holmes, CEO