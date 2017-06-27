Canadian Publishing Industry News

Douglas Knight to Retire as President of St. Joseph Media

Douglas Knight, President of St. Joseph Media plans to retire on July 4, 2017. Mr. Knight, who has been a leading Canadian media executive for 40 years, has served as President of St. Joseph Media since 2006. He also serves as chair of Magazines Canada and as a member of the jury for the Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University.

“After 40 years serving national media organizations in Canada and the U.S. and 10 great years working closely with Tony and the very supportive Gagliano family, I came to the conclusion that the time was right to retire from the management trenches, to carve out some time to think about where and how I might devote my energies for the next 10 years. I have been fortunate to work with the Gaglianos and the extraordinarily talented folks at St. Joseph Media. It has also been a privilege and a delight since returning to Canada in 2006 to have spent time in every province and territory of the country,” said Douglas Knight.

“Doug Knight is an innovator and a leader. He has built an incredibly strong team in our media group, who will continue to build and grow and innovate. The team will report to me through this period of transition. We are grateful for the 10 years Doug led our media team and wish him the very best as he charts his next chapter,” said Tony Gagliano.