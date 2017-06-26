Canadian Publishing Industry News
Cover of the Week - Cottage Life's Lumberjack Shirt
 

The Early Summer 2017 cover of Cottage Life looks like a winner.  The “iconic” lumber jack shirt backdrop is hard to miss, and just screams “pick me up”.

Here’s what Michelle Kelly, Editor, had to say about it:

“We knew that there would be a lot of 150 covers on the newsstands so it was important to pick something that was really graphic so that it would stand out. We also wanted it to feel like us, and be something that all cottagers could relate to instantly.

We considered at least a dozen images—a canoe in the mist, a sunset, even an image of Justin Trudeau in a Muskoka chair. Our art director, Kim Zagar, is always saying that simple is strongest, and when she brought forward this concept it was pretty clear that she had created a winner.”

 
 
— Scott Bullock
