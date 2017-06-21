Canadian Publishing Industry News

Blue Ant Media Launches Social Media Content Studio

As part of a growing trend with advertisers and publishers is the creation of social media content studios to feed the digital channel’s insatiable appetite for daily content. Blue Ant Media has launched Blue Ant Plus, a social content studio, this new in-house studio offers capabilities in social listening and insights, content creation and studio production..

The studio will operate separately, but in partnership, with Blue Ant Media’s existing Media Sales arm, which offers clients seamless integration with the company’s roster of brands, including Cottage Life, Makeful and T+E.

“We’ve seen a real market need emerge for creating and distributing short-form and long-form social content. Our team has already been doing that with agencies and clients and the demand is increasing, so the next logical step was to open up a separate entity, dedicated to bringing social brand stories to life for our clients,” said Mitch Dent, Senior Vice President, Media Sales, Blue Ant Media. “The plus in Blue Ant Plus stands for many things, in particular collaboration. Being your “Plus” means we can be your go-to studio for collaborating on cost-effective, custom social storytelling that we can optimize in real time.”

Blue Ant Media is a privately held, international content producer, distributor and channel operator and is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Los Angeles, Singapore, Auckland, Dunedin, London, Sydney, Beijing and Taipei. blueantmedia.ca