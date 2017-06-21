Winners of the CSME 2017 Editors Choice Awards

|
The Canadian Society of Magazine Editors (CSME) announced the winners of the 2017 Editors’ Choice Awards on Wednesday, June 7, at the CSME Awards & Social held at The Pilot in Toronto.
Precedent was the big winner of the night, taking home four top honours, including the much-anticipated editor of the year award for Melissa Kluger.
In a tie win, both Cottage Life and Precedent took home the Jim Cormier Award for Display Writing. Cottage Life also received an award for Magazine of the Year in the Medium Circulation category. The Kit Compact was awarded Magazine of the Year in the Large Circulation category and Fairmont Magazine was named Magazine of the Year in the Custom category. On the digital side, Matthew Blackett of spacing.ca won the coveted award for Best Web Editorial.
|
CSME 2017 Editors’ Choice Awards Winners
Magazine of the Year, Small Circulation
Winner: Vancouver Magazine, Anicka Quin
Magazine of the Year, Medium Circulation
Winner: Cottage Life, Michelle Kelly
Magazine of the Year, Large Circulation
Winner: The Kit Compact, Laura deCarufel
Magazine of the Year, Trade
Winner: Precedent, Melissa Kluger
Magazine of the Year, Custom
Winner: Fairmont Magazine, Natasha Mekhail
Best Tablet
Winner: Style at Home, Chris Bond & Andrew Tran
Best Web Editorial
Winner: spacing.ca – Matthew Blackett
Best Front of Book
Winner: Precedent, Melissa Kluger
Jim Cormier Award for Display Writing
Winners: Cottage Life, Michelle Kelly & Precedent, Melissa Kluger
Best Art Integration
Winner: Style at Home, Karen Paddon
Editor of the Year
Winner: Precedent, Melissa Kluger
|Anonymous says:
|Marty Seto says:
|Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
|Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
|Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
|Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
|Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
|57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts: