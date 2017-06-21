Canadian Publishing Industry News
21 June 2017    
Winners of the CSME 2017 Editors Choice Awards
 

The Canadian Society of Magazine Editors (CSME) announced the winners of the 2017 Editors’ Choice Awards on Wednesday, June 7, at the CSME Awards & Social held at The Pilot in Toronto.

Precedent was the big winner of the night, taking home four top honours, including the much-anticipated editor of the year award for Melissa Kluger.

In a tie win, both Cottage Life and Precedent took home the Jim Cormier Award for Display Writing. Cottage Life also received an award for Magazine of the Year in the Medium Circulation category. The Kit Compact was awarded Magazine of the Year in the Large Circulation category and Fairmont Magazine was named Magazine of the Year in the Custom category. On the digital side, Matthew Blackett of spacing.ca won the coveted award for Best Web Editorial. 
 
 

 

CSME 2017 Editors’ Choice Awards Winners

 

Magazine of the Year, Small Circulation

Winner: Vancouver Magazine, Anicka Quin

 

Magazine of the Year, Medium Circulation

Winner: Cottage Life, Michelle Kelly

 

Magazine of the Year,  Large Circulation

Winner: The Kit Compact, Laura deCarufel

 

Magazine of the Year, Trade

Winner: Precedent, Melissa Kluger

 

Magazine of the Year, Custom

Winner: Fairmont Magazine, Natasha Mekhail

 

Best Tablet

Winner: Style at Home, Chris Bond & Andrew Tran

 

Best Web Editorial

Winner: spacing.ca – Matthew Blackett

 

Best Front of Book

Winner: Precedent, Melissa Kluger

 

Jim Cormier Award for Display Writing

Winners: Cottage Life, Michelle Kelly & Precedent, Melissa Kluger

 

Best Art Integration

Winner: Style at Home, Karen Paddon

 

Editor of the Year

Winner: Precedent, Melissa Kluger

 

http://canadianeditors.com/

 
