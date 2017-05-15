Canadian Publishing Industry News

A Video going Viral for the right reasons - Free a Girl Campaign

A global issue that is getting a lot attention is child prostitution. It has been estimated that 2 million children are victims worldwide by the Free A Girl organization, based in the Netherlands. They launched a video campaign as part of the ‘Week against child prostitution', from May 15-21. The video outlines the atrocities of international child sex work, with girls as young as seven forced against their will into the trade. Masthead is going to help this cause by sharing this video to help build awareness of this issue with our influential readers in the publishing industry. See the video at this link.

website https://www.freeagirl.nl/en/