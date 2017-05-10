Canadian Publishing Industry News

Cover of the Week - Fashion: Peel & Reveal Cover

Fashion Magazine has announced that their Summer 2017 issue will feature a “peel and reveal cover treatment”. The cover treatment has been sponsored by Joe Fresh.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Joe Fresh on another cover execution and a high quality editorial integration. The clean and contemporary look and feel of the issue is synonymous with the Joe Fresh brand and the peel-to-reveal cover adds a layer of intrigue and interactivity to the consumer experience,” said Jacqueline Loch, VP & Group Publisher, Women’s Brands at St. Joseph Media.

According to the press release: “This is FASHION’s second interactive print cover following the April 2017 mix-and-match “flip book” cover featuring supermodel Coco Rocha that earned an unprecedented 104 million media impressions in 15 days.

It goes on to say:

“Our dream was to shoot this cover at Cuadra San Cristóbal, an equestrian estate outside Mexico City that was built by the famous Mexican architect, Luis Barragán,” said Noreen Flanagan, Editor-in-Chief of FASHION Magazine. “The setting—with its bright pink and orange walls and its simple, modern lines—perfectly complemented the styling and mood for the shoot. We also wanted the cover to be unexpected. Instead of a typical model shot, we aimed to create a dreamy scene that piqued our readers’ curiosity to interact with the image. FASHION is about more than clothes; our editorial goal is to inspire fashionable lives.”

What fun. Great example of getting creative with the print medium. Love it!

The issue is on sale in Canada May 15th, 2017.

The first image is the cover before peeling, the second is after peeling.







