Canadian Publishing Industry News
9 May 2017,    
2017 Newspaper Award Winners
 

The winners of the 2016 National Newspaper Awards were awarded at a Gala on May 5, 2017 in Toronto

 

The Globe and Mail took top honours  and  The Globe's Mark MacKinnon, was named 2016 Journalist of the Year. The Toronto Star won two awards, and eight other news organizations won one each – the Kingston Whig-Standard, the National Observer, the Winnipeg Free Press, the Canadian Press, La Presse, the Toronto Sun, the Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, and Fort McMurray Today/Edmonton Journal/Edmonton Sun.

 

2016 National Newspaper Awards Winners

Arts and EntertainmentMurray Whyte, Toronto Star, for coverage of indigenous artist Alex Janvier, curator Wanda Nanibush, and coverage of Canadian-made musical Come From Away

Beat ReportingPatrick White, Globe and Mail, for coverage of Canada's prisons

Breaking News Fort McMurray Today/Edmonton Journal/Edmonton Sun for coverage of the Alberta wildfire and the evacuation of Fort McMurray
BusinessBruce Livesey, National Observer, for coverage of the Irving family dominance in New Brunswick
ColumnsMelissa Martin, Winnipeg Free Press, for columns on Gord Downie, the right to die and a small-town Pride parade
Editorial CartooningBrian Gable, Globe and Mail
Editorials Tony Keller, Globe and Mail
Explanatory WorkGrant Robertson and Karen Howlett, Globe and Mail, for reporting on the deadly opioid crisis

Feature PhotoLeah Hennel, Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, for a photo of a horseback rider out on the range

InternationalMark MacKinnon, Globe and Mail, for reporting on Syria, Brexit and Turkey
InvestigationsKathy Tomlinson, Globe and Mail, for her exposé of unsavoury practices fuelling the Lower Mainland real estate boom in B.C.
Local ReportingPaul Schliesmann, Kingston Whig-Standard, for reporting on the plight of marginalized people and their shocking living standards
Long FeatureChristina Frangou, Globe and Mail, for a gut-wrenching and sometimes disturbing story of a young widow's life in the aftermath of her husband's death

News Feature PhotoFranson, Canadian Press, for his photo of police directing traffic at the Fort McMurray wildfire
News PhotoStan Behal, Toronto Sun, for a photo of a grieving father whose daughter was killed in an automobile accident

PoliticsGlobe and Mail team for coverage of "cash for access" fundraisers that bring together Liberal politicians and those lobbying the government
PresentationChristopher Manza, Globe and Mail, for crafting story designs specifically for digital platforms
Project of the Year - Globe and Mail team for stories on soldiers and veterans who died by suicide after serving in Afghanistan
Short FeatureHugo Pilon-Larose, La Presse, for a story on the sexual abuse of a young boy by film director Claude Jutra
SportsMarty Klinkenberg, Globe and Mail, for a profile of the first indigenous player in the NHL
Sports Photo Lucas Oleniuk, Toronto Star, for a shot of personal triumph at the finish line of an Olympic track event
 
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE WINNERS

 

