2017 Newspaper Award Winners

The winners of the 2016 National Newspaper Awards were awarded at a Gala on May 5, 2017 in Toronto
The Globe and Mail took top honours and The Globe's Mark MacKinnon, was named 2016 Journalist of the Year. The Toronto Star won two awards, and eight other news organizations won one each – the Kingston Whig-Standard, the National Observer, the Winnipeg Free Press, the Canadian Press, La Presse, the Toronto Sun, the Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, and Fort McMurray Today/Edmonton Journal/Edmonton Sun.
2016 National Newspaper Awards Winners
Arts and Entertainment - Murray Whyte, Toronto Star, for coverage of indigenous artist Alex Janvier, curator Wanda Nanibush, and coverage of Canadian-made musical Come From Away
Beat Reporting - Patrick White, Globe and Mail, for coverage of Canada's prisons
Breaking News - Fort McMurray Today/Edmonton Journal/Edmonton Sun for coverage of the Alberta wildfire and the evacuation of Fort McMurray
Business - Bruce Livesey, National Observer, for coverage of the Irving family dominance in New Brunswick
Columns - Melissa Martin, Winnipeg Free Press, for columns on Gord Downie, the right to die and a small-town Pride parade
Editorial Cartooning - Brian Gable, Globe and Mail
Editorials - Tony Keller, Globe and Mail
Explanatory Work - Grant Robertson and Karen Howlett, Globe and Mail, for reporting on the deadly opioid crisis
Feature Photo - Leah Hennel, Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, for a photo of a horseback rider out on the range
International - Mark MacKinnon, Globe and Mail, for reporting on Syria, Brexit and Turkey
Investigations - Kathy Tomlinson, Globe and Mail, for her exposé of unsavoury practices fuelling the Lower Mainland real estate boom in B.C.
Local Reporting - Paul Schliesmann, Kingston Whig-Standard, for reporting on the plight of marginalized people and their shocking living standards
Long Feature - Christina Frangou, Globe and Mail, for a gut-wrenching and sometimes disturbing story of a young widow's life in the aftermath of her husband's death
News Feature Photo - Franson, Canadian Press, for his photo of police directing traffic at the Fort McMurray wildfire
News Photo - Stan Behal, Toronto Sun, for a photo of a grieving father whose daughter was killed in an automobile accident
Politics - Globe and Mail team for coverage of "cash for access" fundraisers that bring together Liberal politicians and those lobbying the government
Presentation - Christopher Manza, Globe and Mail, for crafting story designs specifically for digital platforms
Project of the Year - Globe and Mail team for stories on soldiers and veterans who died by suicide after serving in Afghanistan
Short Feature - Hugo Pilon-Larose, La Presse, for a story on the sexual abuse of a young boy by film director Claude Jutra
Sports - Marty Klinkenberg, Globe and Mail, for a profile of the first indigenous player in the NHL
Sports Photo - Lucas Oleniuk, Toronto Star, for a shot of personal triumph at the finish line of an Olympic track event
