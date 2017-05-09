Canadian Publishing Industry News

2017 Newspaper Award Winners

The winners of the 2016 National Newspaper Awards were awarded at a Gala on May 5, 2017 in Toronto

The Globe and Mail took top honours and The Globe's Mark MacKinnon, was named 2016 Journalist of the Year. The Toronto Star won two awards, and eight other news organizations won one each – the Kingston Whig-Standard, the National Observer, the Winnipeg Free Press, the Canadian Press, La Presse, the Toronto Sun, the Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, and Fort McMurray Today/Edmonton Journal/Edmonton Sun.

Arts and Entertainment - Murray Whyte, Toronto Star, for coverage of indigenous artist Alex Janvier, curator Wanda Nanibush, and coverage of Canadian-made musical Come From Away

Beat Reporting - Patrick White, Globe and Mail, for coverage of Canada's prisons

Breaking News - Fort McMurray Today/Edmonton Journal/Edmonton Sun for coverage of the Alberta wildfire and the evacuation of Fort McMurray

Business - Bruce Livesey, National Observer, for coverage of the Irving family dominance in New Brunswick

Columns - Melissa Martin, Winnipeg Free Press, for columns on Gord Downie, the right to die and a small-town Pride parade

Editorial Cartooning - Brian Gable, Globe and Mail

Editorials - Tony Keller, Globe and Mail

Explanatory Work - Grant Robertson and Karen Howlett, Globe and Mail, for reporting on the deadly opioid crisis

Feature Photo - Leah Hennel, Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun, for a photo of a horseback rider out on the range

International - Mark MacKinnon, Globe and Mail, for reporting on Syria, Brexit and Turkey

Investigations - Kathy Tomlinson, Globe and Mail, for her exposé of unsavoury practices fuelling the Lower Mainland real estate boom in B.C.

Local Reporting - Paul Schliesmann, Kingston Whig-Standard, for reporting on the plight of marginalized people and their shocking living standards

Long Feature - Christina Frangou, Globe and Mail, for a gut-wrenching and sometimes disturbing story of a young widow's life in the aftermath of her husband's death

News Feature Photo - Franson, Canadian Press, for his photo of police directing traffic at the Fort McMurray wildfire

News Photo - Stan Behal, Toronto Sun, for a photo of a grieving father whose daughter was killed in an automobile accident

Politics - Globe and Mail team for coverage of "cash for access" fundraisers that bring together Liberal politicians and those lobbying the government

Presentation - Christopher Manza, Globe and Mail, for crafting story designs specifically for digital platforms

Project of the Year - Globe and Mail team for stories on soldiers and veterans who died by suicide after serving in Afghanistan

Short Feature - Hugo Pilon-Larose, La Presse, for a story on the sexual abuse of a young boy by film director Claude Jutra

Sports - Marty Klinkenberg, Globe and Mail, for a profile of the first indigenous player in the NHL

Sports Photo - Lucas Oleniuk, Toronto Star, for a shot of personal triumph at the finish line of an Olympic track event



