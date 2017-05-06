Canadian Publishing Industry News
6 May 2017,     TORONTO
SCOTT'S Directories sold to Owen Media
ANNEX sells off Scott
ANNEX sells off Scott"s Directories
 
 
 Scott's Directories has been sold by Annex Media to Owen Media of Missauga. Scott's Directoies was part of the trade publishing assets of Glacier Media that Annex bought several years ago. Scott's is a business trade index and database. It has gone through several owners. Original owned by Southam, than Postmedia and then Glacier Media of Vancouver. When Glacier exited the trade press it ended up in the deal with  Annex and Newcom. The plan is to move Scott's some time in July to Missisauga .
 
 Owen Mdeia is a private company owned by Hugh Owen in Missisauga. They also own MacRae's , Canadian Trade Index and Profile Canada. Started in 1998 and now has  about 40 employees. They have revenue of about $3.4 million.They operate in Canada and the US specializing in buisness data bases. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Story Tools
Most Recent News Comment
Anonymous says:
Yet another great hire from TVA....
Most Recent Blog Comment
Marty Seto says:
Hi Steven, these are created by the client directly and booked like they would an ad. The new copywr...
Most Read Stories
Blogs
Scott Bullock Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
Norm Lourenco RGD Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
Industry Guest Blogger Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
Richard Johnson Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Martin Seto Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
Dennis Kelly 57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Masthead Web Edition Archives
More Archives