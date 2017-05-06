Canadian Publishing Industry News

SCOTT'S Directories sold to Owen Media

Scott's Directories has been sold by Annex Media to Owen Media of Missauga. Scott's Directoies was part of the trade publishing assets of Glacier Media that Annex bought several years ago. Scott's is a business trade index and database. It has gone through several owners. Original owned by Southam, than Postmedia and then Glacier Media of Vancouver. When Glacier exited the trade press it ended up in the deal with Annex and Newcom. The plan is to move Scott's some time in July to Missisauga .Owen Mdeia is a private company owned by Hugh Owen in Missisauga. They also own MacRae's , Canadian Trade Index and Profile Canada. Started in 1998 and now has about 40 employees. They have revenue of about $3.4 million.They operate in Canada and the US specializing in buisness data bases. Terms of the deal were not announced.