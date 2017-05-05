Canadian Publishing Industry News

Ingram Content Group Sold to TNG

TNG has announced the acquisition of Ingram‘s magazine sales and distribution business effective May 1st, 2017.

In a quote from the press release TNG President David Perry said, “Ingram is a well-respected organization servicing the needs of its clients. Their magazine delivery methodology is considerably different that TNG;s current model and this acquistion will position our company to meet the service needs of an ever-changing market place.”

He goes on to say, “TNG’s long term commitment to quality service for the periodical business, has led us to making this important acquisition that will lead to a more sustainable periodical delivery model for years to come.”

TNG is North America’s largest supplier of periodicals with over 100 years of experience in the industry. It operates in all 50 states in the USA and in Canada. TNG is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group.

Many magazine products from overseas use Ingram to gain access to Barnes & Noble stores, and other specialty retail accounts. Some Canadian magazines, who only want a targeted distribution to books stores use Ingram too.

For now, it will be business as usual. With scanned data from Barnes & Noble still being made available. Terms remain the same for now. It is hoped by many circulation professionals that competitive sales data may be made available to MagNet and to Publishers in the near futures, to assist in seeking out growth opportunities.