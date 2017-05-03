Canadian Publishing Industry News

Lyne Robitaille adds TVA Publications’ magazines division to her current roles

Julie Tremblay, President & CEO of Quebecor Media Group and TVA Group Inc.

is pleased to announce that Lyne Robitaille will add TVA Publications’ stable of magazines to her current role as Senior Vice President, Newspapers and Books. Lyne will draw on her rich track record in media, distribution and subscriptions to continue the transformation of TVA's magazines in an industry undergoing profound change. Lynn previously spearheaded the digital shift at the Group’s newspapers, which has made them the most widely read medium on all platforms today.

Lyne has filled many management positions at Quebecor since she first joined the organization in 1988, including Vice President, Finance; Operations Manager; President and Publisher; and Executive Vice President, Operations. In August 2014, she was appointed Senior Vice President, Newspapers and Books, Quebecor Media Group. She was also a member of the Management Committee of Sun Media in Toronto, which included all of the Group’s English and French newspapers.

The Music Division, for which Lyne was previously responsible, will now be headed by Anne Vivien, who is already Executive Vice President, Music Development. Anne will report to Pierre Karl Péladeau.