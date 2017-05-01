Canadian Publishing Industry News
1 May 2017,    
Magnet Recap: CMC 2017 Award Winners, Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine

The latest winners from the magazine industry awards were announced at Magnet 2017 April 25-27 in Toronto. This year according to Norm Lourencio of K9 Design there were a lot of new faces this year at Magnet and was a bee hive of activity that was capped off with the Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine an elegant affair at the Four Seasons Hotel.

 

CMC 2017 Awards
 CMC MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

 
The CMC 2017 Awards winners were announced on April 26 at the CDS cocktail reception and the winners this year are:

  • Audience Development – Canada’s History 
    Vendor of the Year co-winners – Mark Wade, Interprovincial and Colleen Moloney, CM Group
    Magazine of the Year – Canadian Woodworking
    Lifetime Achievement Award 2016 – Tom Worsley.


  • The awards are produced by the Circulation Management Association of Canada.
    •  

 

 
 L-R: Paul and Linda Fulcher from Canadian Woodworking and Colleen Maloney of CM Group. Photo Anita Baldwinson, TNG

 

 

Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine

 MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

The inaugural  Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine produced by Magazines Canada were held on April 27.  The the magazine of the year was The Kit Compact, who was chosen the best of the 8 magazine categories judged in this year’s awards. Amongst this eight there were three winners from Quebec for Best Food and Beverage, Dînette Magazine ; Science, Business and Politics Magazine, Québec Science ; and Literature, Art, and Poetry, esse arts + opinions. The other winners were General Interest, The Walrus; Service and Lifestyle, Chatelaine; Fashion and Beauty, The Kit Compact; Home Design, Décor and Gardening: Western Living; and Best Niche/Special Interest: Hayo. There are other awards for story formats also. You can see the rest of the winners at this link 
L-R: Penney Caldwell, Al Zikovitz, Liann Bobehko and Michelle Kelly from Cottage Life who won Multiplatform Magazine of the year. Photo Joan Brehl, Alliance for Audited Media 

 

 

 
Story Tools
Most Recent News Comment
Anonymous says:
Yet another great hire from TVA....
Most Recent Blog Comment
Marty Seto says:
Hi Steven, these are created by the client directly and booked like they would an ad. The new copywr...
Most Read Stories
Blogs
Industry Guest Blogger Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
Scott Bullock Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
Richard Johnson Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
Martin Seto Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
Norm Lourenco RGD Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
Dennis Kelly 57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Masthead Web Edition Archives
More Archives