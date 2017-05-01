Canadian Publishing Industry News

Magnet Recap: CMC 2017 Award Winners, Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine

The latest winners from the magazine industry awards were announced at Magnet 2017 April 25-27 in Toronto. This year according to Norm Lourencio of K9 Design there were a lot of new faces this year at Magnet and was a bee hive of activity that was capped off with the Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine an elegant affair at the Four Seasons Hotel.

CMC 2017 Awards







The CMC 2017 Awards winners were announced on April 26 at the CDS cocktail reception and the winners this year are:



Audience Development – Canada’s History

Vendor of the Year co-winners – Mark Wade, Interprovincial and Colleen Moloney, CM Group

Magazine of the Year – Canadian Woodworking

Lifetime Achievement Award 2016 – Tom Worsley.





The awards are produced by the Circulation Management Association of Canada.

Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine





The inaugural Canadian Magazine Awards / Grands prix du magazine produced by Magazines Canada were held on April 27. The the magazine of the year was The Kit Compact, who was chosen the best of the 8 magazine categories judged in this year’s awards. Amongst this eight there were three winners from Quebec for Best Food and Beverage, Dînette Magazine ; Science, Business and Politics Magazine, Québec Science ; and Literature, Art, and Poetry, esse arts + opinions. The other winners were General Interest, The Walrus; Service and Lifestyle, Chatelaine; Fashion and Beauty, The Kit Compact; Home Design, Décor and Gardening: Western Living; and Best Niche/Special Interest: Hayo. There are other awards for story formats also. You can see the rest of the winners at this link





