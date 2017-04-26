Canadian Publishing Industry News

A Facebook Live broadcast of a Q&A with Mélanie Joly at CAJ17 on April 28

This Friday, April 28 from 1:20pm-2:20pm at the CAJ Annual Conference in Ottawa, one of the keynotes will be available on a Facebook Live broadcast on the CAJ Facebook page. This will be a Q&A with Mélanie Joly, the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The session will talk about how digital technology is transforming our world, including the media and journalism sectors. In the context of this challenging environment, this discussion will explore key issues, including the need to encourage innovation in journalism to ensure that it continues to support a healthy democracy in which a diversity of voices is heard.

Twitter: #CAJjoly | LIVEBLOG

CAJ Facebook Page (see the live video at this link)

https://www.facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists/.

(Don’t know what Facebook Live is have a look this link. https://live.fb.com/about/)



