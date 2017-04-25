Canadian Publishing Industry News

Innova acquires circulation management firm Oyster Group

Innova has acquired the Oyster Group, a Halifax-based company offering circulation management and fulfillment services. This acquisition complements Inovva’s web-based suite of publishing management tools that allow publishers to work from a consolidated database that tracks and monetize all activities, products and services. This includes magazine subscriptions, newsletter recipients, contest entries and event attendees.

Faith Drinnan, Oyster Group founder and CEO, has been helping magazines acquire and retain subscribers since 1979. Faith will soon retire from Publishing and Jennifer Taylor, the Oyster Group’s VP, Client Services, will assume the position of Director of Accounts at Inovva. “The Oyster Group has an excellent reputation in the publishing industry and we are very keen to bring their expertise to our clients. They are well known as a dedicated, hard‑working group of professionals who have been helping publishers build their paid subscriptions for some 25 years.” says Inovva President Brinda Luckoo.

“We spent quite some time looking for the right buyer,” says Faith Drinnan, . “Inovva has the personnel, the skills and the vision to ensure ongoing growth for the business we started in 1992. The company shares our values and commitment to both clients and staff. Plus, they have the most extensive range of traditional and digital offerings in Canada.”

The transaction makes Inovva the only Canadian provider of audience management services with offices in four provinces: Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and Nova Scotia.