Canadian Publishing Industry News

The COPA 2017 Awards Categories have been released

The Canadian Online Publishing is now entering its 9th year. The COPAs produced by Masthead has decided to freshen up the categories this year, with a new division for Students/Schools and an emphasis on more content categories like Best 100-200 word Clickbait category. There will be new awards for investigative story, photo journalism, sports article, lifestyle article and company profile added to the mix of the awards this year.



COPA 2017 RULES PAGE

http://www.canadianonlinepublishingawards.com/rules

The call for entries begins Monday, May 1 with a deadline entry of Friday, July 14 with the early bird deadline of Friday, June 9. All entries must have been produced between the period of July 1, 2006 to June 30, 2017. The Awards event will be held on November 13 at the Double Tree Hilton in Toronto.



The 2017 judging panel will have 90 people this year, some of the new ones are Michele Beaulieu from Subway, Gah-Yee Won at Scotiabank, Brandon Kirk from Rogers Media, Dale King at Nielsen and Brinda Luckoo from Inovva. Check out the Judges page for a complete list.

The sponsors so far for this year’s COPAs are CNW, Digital Reno and Inovva. Inovva is sponsoring the Best of Canada Awards catgories.The COPAs is partnering with Universities Canada in the Students/School Divsion. with schools getting a free entry to participate.