Canadian Publishing Industry News

Rise Publications Inc. launches Vitalize Magazine a personal wellness and lifestyle magazine

Rise Publications the publishers of Hoss Magazine has launched a new personal wellness and lifestyle magazine - Vitalize, on April 10 for the Metro Toronto GTA market. Vitalize‘s content will have stories on cosmetic procedures/medical advice, beauty, fashion, technology, health, lifestyle and events in the Toronto GTA / Southern Ontario.

The inspiration of the magazine was to provide stories based on Sean Rice’s (the Editor) interaction with patients as a plastic surgeon like clothing to buy after a procedure or video’s on how procedures are done for patient education. The magazine's content will have 25% of the stories devoted to this this area. For the other content areas there will be celebrity writers, ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey; Broadcaster Jennifer Valentyne; and Chef Mike Ward. There will be expert advice from Suzanne McKay (make-up stylist); Gina Livy (weight loss expert); Alicia McNamara (stylist); Brian Jarvis (hairstylist); and Dr. Natasha Turner (naturopathic doctor). http://vitalizemagazine.com/contributors/

The magazine model will include a print and digital version of the magazine (4x year), monthly email newsletter, website and social media. The print will have a start –up circulation of 35,000 copies distributed to affluent homes in the Metro Toronto GTA (25K); newsstand with a $5.99 cover price, in Shoppers Drugs Mart and Indigo/Chapters (8K); Doctors/Dentist Offices and Spas/Salons (2K). The cost for a FP4C ad is $4,163. The demographics of the magazine are A18+, skewing women (70%).



The editorial strategy of the website on the website will have stories from the magazine plus timely content for events and activities in the Metro Toronto GTA. The digital edition of the magazine will be available online for free one month after the print date. Social media channels are Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram and they plan to have Q&A content that interact with the celebrity/expert writers with 30 second video responses for the Facebook and Instagram channels. http://vitalizemagazine.com

