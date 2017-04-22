Canadian Publishing Industry News

Its Publishing Week in Canada - MagNet, Newspaper Day, CAJ17

Masthead nominates this week as Publishing Week in Canada as there are multiple events for the publishing industry happening in the next seven days. First off is Magnet April 25-28 from Magazines Canada, Newspaper Day by the Ad Club on April 27 and the CAJ Annual Conference on April 28-29 in Ottawa. The CAJ17 event has a Q&A with Mélanie Joly, the Minister of Canadian Heritage that should be on everyone’s list to attend. This is a sit-down conversation with the minister on the future of the news media industry in Canada. Here is your guide on what is happening over the next week.

MagNet: Canada's Magazine Conference | April 25-28, 2017

This 4 day event has sessions for magazine publishers in print and online and is produced by Magazines Canada. Keynote speakers are Anna Maria Tremonti, Host of The Current on CBC Radio One; Jane Francisco, Editor-in-Chief, Good Housekeeping; and John Wilpers, Senior Director/USA of Innovation Media Consulting. Masthead’s Scott Bullock will be speaking at the conference too!

Key events are CDS Global Circulator and the CMC Awards on Wed April 26 at 4:30pm (this is a good party and it is free to attend) and the inaugural Canadian Magazine Awards/Les Grands prix du magazine will be announced at a gala April 27 at 6:30 as part the weeks’ festivities. You can see who the finalists are at this link

PLACE - The Courtyard Toronto Downtown - 475 Yonge St, Toronto ON

magnet.magazinescanada.ca

Newspaper Day by the Ad Club of Toronto | April 27, 2017

This event is to be held on Thursday April 27 from 11:30am - 5pm in Toronto at the Arcadian Court, 401 Bay St in Toronto. There will be a lunch and presentations. The 2017 Merit and People's Choice Awards for Best Buyer/Planner and Best Rep of the Year will be awarded at the event. Tickets are $175 with a student rate of $20. A special Q&A will be held with the students as part of the agenda.



The speaker lineup includes Adrian Humphreys of the National Post, Jacquie McNish who writes for the Wall Street Journal, Grant Robertson at The Globe and Mail, Professor Paula Todd from Seneca College, Kevin Donovan at the Toronto Star and Laurent Cordier , Managing Director of Global Partnerships, News and Publishing at Google.



PLACE - Arcadian Court 401 Bay Street, 8th Floor, Toronto, ON

http://adclub.ca/our-events/2017-newspaper-day/

CAJ - #CAJ17 Annual Conference | April 28-30, 2017

The Canadian Association of Journalists has their annual conference this year in Ottawa April 28 – 30 at the Sheraton Ottawa Hotel. This is a three day event with gala for the CAJ Awards on Saturday, April 29. The finalists have been released and you can see them at this link.



The keynotes for the conference has a sit down with conversation with the Mélanie Joly, the Canadian Heritage Minister, on the future of the news media industry in Canada. There will be Andrew Losowsky from the Coral Project and he will share practical ideas and research to help journalists everywhere get closer to the communities they serve. Lastly , Eric Umansksky from the Probublica, who will share his thoughts of this question - What replaces the journalistic god of objectivity?

PLACE - Sheraton Ottawa Hotel 150 Albert St. Ottawa, Ontario

http://caj.ca/CAJ17



The Call for Entries for the 2017 Canadian Online Pubishing Awards (COPAs) is May 1, 2017. Visit www.CanadianOnlinePublishingAwards.com on May 1.







