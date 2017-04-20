Canadian Publishing Industry News

First Lady Wins $3 Million Judgement

According to VanityFair.com , Melania Trump has won a $3 million dollar judgement (and an apology) from the Daily Mail. “It’s far less than the $150 million Trump’s initial suit demanded, but still extraordinary that a First Lady earned a public retraction and payout from a media organization,”according to the post.

The judgement was handed down in London’s High Court.

The trouble was that the Daily Mail suggested that Melania Trump was a professional escort, or to be more blunt, was saying she was a hooker.

“We accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologize to Mrs. Trump for any distress that our publication caused her. To settle Mrs Trump’s two lawsuits against us, we have agreed to pay her damages and costs,”said a press release.





Like the Rolling Stone case/fake news Campus Rape Story. It certainly would have been a lot less expensive to simply hire a good fact checker.