Canadian Publishing Industry News

Transcontinental Inc. sells 28 newspapers and 4 printing plants to SaltWire Network Inc. in Atlantic Canada

Transcontinental Inc. announced on April 13, 2017 the sale of its publication portfolio in the Atlantic region to SaltWire Network Inc., an independent local media group. The sale includes 28 newspaper brands and web-related properties and four printing plants. Privately-owned and locally led, SaltWire Network’s holdings include the leading newspapers in Nova Scotia (The Chronicle Herald and The Cape Breton Post), Prince Edward Island (The Guardian) and Newfoundland and Labrador (The Telegram). Approximately 650 TC Media employees in Atlantic Canada are part of the transaction and will receive an offer from SaltWire Network Inc.

"We are pleased to have concluded this agreement with TC Media since it will strengthen our collective commitment to delivering essential news and content to the places we call home," said Mark Lever,President and CEO of SaltWire Network Inc.

The TC Media newspapers included in this transaction are: