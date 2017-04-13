Canadian Publishing Industry News

Rolling Stone Settles Lawsuit

Rolling Stone magazine has finally admitted defeat, and has settled the defamation lawsuit brought by University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo. The lawsuit stems from the now infamous, and debunked, Campus Rape Story, published in November of 2014. A jury in a Federal court awarded Eramo 3 million dollars, which both Rolling Stone and the writer appealed in November of 2016.

Yesterday, a spokeswoman for Wenner Media, the parent company of Rolling Stone, said: “Rolling Stone, Sabrina Rubin Erdely and Nicole Eramo have come to an amicable resolution. The terms are confidential.”

One problem remains, and that is that Rolling Stone is still fighting a 25 million dollar lawsuit brought by the fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. Rolling Stone’s article claimed, falsely, that a gang rape had happened at the campus frat house. A hearing on this suit is set for Wednesday afternoon in a Charlottesville Circuit Court. A trial is currently scheduled to begin Oct 23rd, 2017.