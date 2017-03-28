Canadian Publishing Industry News

Dominique Ritter is the new Editor-in-Chief of Reader’s Digest as Robert Goyette retires.

Reader’s Digest has appointed Dominique Ritter to the role of Editor-in-Chief. Effective May 1, 2017, Ritter will succeed Robert Goyette, who is retiring after 30 years with Reader’s Digest, the past seven of which he served as Editor-in-Chief.

“I’m excited to continue my work with Reader’s Digest as Editor-in-Chief,” says Ritter. “It’s difficult to imagine Reader’s Digest without Robert Goyette—he has been an exemplary custodian of this magazine and a thoughtful and reliable mentor. With the support of our exceptional editorial team, I will continue sharing inspiring stories with our readers, who are at the heart of what we do.”





“Robert Goyette has been an influential member of our company’s management team for decades and we wish him the very best,” says Reader’s Digest Canada President Brian Kennedy. “One of his great leadership skills has been developing excellent editorial teams, and he has instituted a succession plan to ensure a smooth transition.” Robert’s heart warming stories in each issue of Reader’s Digest will be sorely missed and also his contributions to the magazine industry including a 5 year stint as the chairperson of Magazine’s Canada and 20 years as President du Conseil, Association des magazines du Quebec.

Stepping up from her role as Executive Editor, Ritter will be responsible for leading the magazine’s editorial vision and overseeing content on all platforms for Canada’s most-read magazine. Ritter joined the Reader’s Digest Canada team in 2011. Prior to that, she was an editor at Spafax (now Bookmark), The Canadian Encyclopedia and Adbusters. Ritter’s first issue as Editor-in-Chief will be May 2017. At the same time, Deputy Editor Stéphanie Verge will be promoted to the position of Executive Editor. Verge began her career at Toronto Life and has been a senior member of Reader’s Digest’s editorial team since 2011.

Reader’s Digest Magazines Ltd. publishes five magazines, including Reader’s Digest, Canada’s most-read magazine, and Sélection, with a total print and digital average issue readership of over 5.9 million Canadians. Other magazine brands include Best Health, a healthy lifestyle magazine for Canadian women and More of Our Canada, a companion magazine to the very popular Our Canada magazine. Reader’s Digest operates a network of branded websites in Canada, including Rd.ca, besthealthmag.ca and selection.ca. For more, visit Rd.ca. Follow Reader’s Digest on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.