Canadian Publishing Industry News
27 March 2017,
Canadian Newspaper Association (CNA) and the Canadian Community Newspapers Association (CCNA) merge.
|
Consolidation in the news media continues as the Canadian Newspaper Association (CNA) and the Canadian Community Newspapers Association (CCNA) has merged into one entity. This merger is a new industry association, which will now be known as News Media Canada. News Media Canada is now the national association of the Canadian news media industry, with over 800 members in every province and territory. A new logo and website is underdevelopment, but the new URL will be. http://newsmediacanada.ca/.
Post a Comment
Most Recent News Comment
Most Recent Blog Comment
|Marty Seto says:
Most Read Stories
Blogs
|Words of Inspiration
Industry Guest Blogger
Most recent posts:
|Covers Sell
Scott Bullock
Most recent posts:
|Magazine Media Brandaid
Norm Lourenco RGD
Most recent posts:
|Off the Page
Richard Johnson
Most recent posts:
|Gadget Blog
Martin Seto
Most recent posts:
|57 Media Spikes
Dennis Kelly
Most recent posts:
Special Reports
Masthead Web Edition ArchivesMore Archives