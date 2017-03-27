Canadian Publishing Industry News

Canadian Newspaper Association (CNA) and the Canadian Community Newspapers Association (CCNA) merge.

Consolidation in the news media continues as the Canadian Newspaper Association (CNA) and the Canadian Community Newspapers Association (CCNA) has merged into one entity. This merger is a new industry association, which will now be known as News Media Canada. News Media Canada is now the national association of the Canadian news media industry, with over 800 members in every province and territory. A new logo and website is underdevelopment, but the new URL will be. http://newsmediacanada.ca/.